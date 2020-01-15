Global  

Big B pens a note to mourn Ritu Nanda's loss

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
After suffering from cancer from past many years, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law and late Raj Kapoor's daughter, Ritu Nanda breathed her last yesterday at the age of 71. While social media was flooded with condolences, Amitabh Bachchan too took to his blog to share a heart-wrenching post for late Ritu Nanda.
