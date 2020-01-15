Big B pens a note to mourn Ritu Nanda's loss

After suffering from cancer from past many years, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law and late Raj Kapoor's daughter, Ritu Nanda breathed her last yesterday at the age of 71. While social media was flooded with condolences, Amitabh Bachchan too took to his blog to share a heart-wrenching post for late Ritu Nanda.



Recent related news from verified sources Amitabh Bachchan pens a gut-wrenching note to mourn the loss of Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law, Ritu Nanda Ritu Nanda was associated with the life insurance business as an entrepreneur. Her name is mentioned in the Guinness Book of Records for making a record of...

Bollywood Life 3 hours ago



Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passes away Ritu Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda's mother-in-law, who is a well-known entrepreneur and daughter of late Bollywood actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away on...

Mid-Day 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this