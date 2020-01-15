Global  

Shilpa wishes fans on Makar Sankranti & Pongal

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
On the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal today, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video with her fans. In the video, Shilpa is seen holding a plate full of til ke laddoo. She wishes all her fans a happy maker Sankranti and happy Pongal in the sweetest way possible.
News video: Watch: VP Naidu, Telangana Guv celebrate Pongal in Chennai

Watch: VP Naidu, Telangana Guv celebrate Pongal in Chennai 03:05

 As Makar Sankranti is here, the nation celebrated Pongal on Tuesday. VP Naidu and family took part in celebrations in Chennai. This year, Pongal will be celebrated from January 14 to January 17. The first day of the festival is called Bhogi Pongal.

