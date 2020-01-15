Global  

Billie Eilish to sing new James Bond theme song

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish revealed that she will lend her voice for the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die.'
News video: Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond theme song

Billie Eilish to perform new James Bond theme song 01:04

 American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish is to perform the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die," the singer and movie's producers said on Tuesday. Lauren Anthony reports.

Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme [Video]Billie Eilish's secret London trip to record Bond theme

Billie Eilish flew in to London in secret to record the new James Bond theme tune, it has been revealed.

Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor' [Video]Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor'

(Reuters) - American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.”..

Why Fans Think Beyoncé Will Sing the New James Bond Theme Song

Beyoncé's latest Instagram has fans jumpin', jumpin' to conclusions. Following the star-studded 2020 Golden Globes, the superstar took to social media to share...
E! Online

'You' Season 2 Is Out Now, But Will It Return For Season 3?

The fate of You has been revealed two weeks after season two premieres – TooFab This Shameless star found out it was ending on Twitter – Just Jared Which...
Just Jared Jr


