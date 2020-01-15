Global  

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler call it quits after nearly 9 years of dating

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): After almost nine years of dating, American actors Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have called it quits.
News video: Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler split up 00:53

 Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have gone their separate ways after almost nine years together.

