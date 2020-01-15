Global  

Demi Lovato to perform at Grammys 2020

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [India], Jan 15 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato will be performing at the Grammy Awards, she announced on Tuesday (local time).
News video: Demi Lovato making live return at Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato making live return at Grammy Awards 00:48

 Demi Lovato is heading to the 2020 Grammy Awards to stage her first live performance since her near-fatal overdose.

