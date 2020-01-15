Global  

Billie Eilish on performing 'Bond' theme song: I'm still in shock

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 15 (IANS) Pop star Billie Eilish is "still in shock" after landing the job of penning and recording the theme song for the new James Bond movie.
 American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish is to perform the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film "No Time to Die," the singer and movie's producers said on Tuesday. Lauren Anthony reports.

