Busy Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth skip kite flying on Uttarayan

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth love to fly kites on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan, which is synonymous with kite flying. This year, however, they will skip it as they are tied up shooting for their TV shows.
