'Bigg Boss 13': Krushna proud to be recognised as Artis brother

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Krushna Abhishek is a well known actor and comedian, but he was pleasantly surprised when a few school kids recently addressed him as the brother of Arti Singh, who is currently locked up in the "Bigg Boss" house. The nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda says it was the proudest moment of his life.
