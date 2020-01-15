Global  

Morning Joe Hammers CNN’s Abby Phillip ‘Bizarre’ Questioning of Elizabeth Warren: ‘It Was a Miss’

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
On the morning that followed the last Democratic Primary debate before the Iowa caucus,  Mika Brzezinski led a discussion on the set of Morning Joe that was remarkably critical of the moderation by CNN’s Abby Phillip. The specific context of the criticism was Phillip’s addressing the “he said-she said” dust-up between Senator Bernie Sanders and Senator Elizabeth Warren […]
News video: CNN's Erin Burnett: Elizabeth Warren camp leaked 'sexism' conversation to attack Bernie Sanders

CNN's Erin Burnett: Elizabeth Warren camp leaked 'sexism' conversation to attack Bernie Sanders 00:20

 CNN&apos;s Erin Burnett: Elizabeth Warren camp leaked &apos;sexism&apos; conversation to attack Bernie Sanders

Recent related news from verified sources

Erin Burnett Calls Out Warren for Trying to Shut Down Report on Sanders: ‘Clearly Leaked by Her Team to CNN…Why Is She Pumping the Brakes Now?’

*Erin Burnett* called out candidate *Elizabeth Warren* for trying to shut down media coverage of the story that *Bernie Sanders* told her a woman couldn't beat...
Mediaite

Fact-checking the seventh Democratic presidential debate in Iowa

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, ideologically aligned on the left, split sharply at the seventh Democratic presidential primary debate in Des Moines over a...
PolitiFact


