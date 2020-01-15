Global  

'Chhapaak' one of most important films of our time, says Janhvi Kapoor

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Meghna Gulzar directorial film -- Chhapaak -- is receiving nothing but all the good words from the movie enthusiasts. The new talk of Bollywood Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday said 'Chhapaak is one of the most important films of our time.'
Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' one of most important films of our time: Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor shared a poster of the `Chhapaak` that featured Deepika Padukone and wrote, "Brave, sensitive and soul-stirring".
Zee News

Rani Mukerji: Important to make films relevant to today's times

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji says it is important to make films which are relevant to today's times.
Sify

