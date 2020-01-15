Global  

Prince William and Kate Middleton Put On a United Front In First Appearance Since Royal Bombshell

E! Online Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The show must go on. On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they are stepping back from their...
Recent related videos from verified sources

M.I.A. receives MBE medal from Prince William [Video]M.I.A. receives MBE medal from Prince William

Rapper M.I.A. dedicated a royal honour to her mother on Tuesday as she was feted by Britain's Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published

The Security Challenges Posed By 'Megxit' [Video]The Security Challenges Posed By 'Megxit'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced they're stepping back from their royal duties. They intend to work towards financial independence from the royal family, i.e. the taxpayers. But..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Back to business: Meghan visits women's center; Will, Kate make 1st appearance since Sussex exit

The royal show goes on for Prince William and Duchess Kate of Cambridge, in their first public appearance since Harry and Meghan crisis.
USATODAY.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Angry' and 'Hurt' Following Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit

In related news, Tom Bradby, predicts on an op-ed in the Sunday Times that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first 'a full, no-holds-barred' sit-down TV interview...
AceShowbiz

