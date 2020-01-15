Global  

Meghan Markle's father could testify in royal lawsuit over private letter, documents show

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, could be called to testify as a defense witness in her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper, court documents reveal.
Credit: Wochit News
News video: The Security Challenges Posed By 'Megxit'

The Security Challenges Posed By 'Megxit' 00:52

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced they're stepping back from their royal duties. They intend to work towards financial independence from the royal family, i.e. the taxpayers. But according to Business Insider, the move will present additional challenges to their security. Former royal...

Could Meghan's father testify against her in court? [Video]Could Meghan's father testify against her in court?

The Duchess of Sussex’s father could testify against her in her legal battle with the Mail On Sunday after High Court documents revealed he forms part of the paper’s defence. The paper and its..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Megxit: Whither The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex? [Video]Megxit: Whither The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex?

Elle Magazine reports 'Sussexit,' or 'Megxit,' is in full effect. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced plans to divide their time between the UK and North America. They also say they intend to..

Credit: Wochit News


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle could face estranged dad in court over private letter spat

Meghan Markle could face estranged dad in court over private letter spatRumours are rife that Thomas Markle will act as a witness against his daughter in her legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publication of a handwritten...
Daily Record

Will Meghan Markle be able to profit from her celebrity status?

Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to "step back" from their royal duties, the world is watching carefully to see what the duo's next move will...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineNPR

Tweets about this

