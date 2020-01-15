Global  

Meghan Markle's Dad Might Testify Against Her in UK Court Case

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Last year, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for allegedly publishing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, unlawfully. Court documents that were filed on Tuesday (January 14) revealed that Thomas is actually part of the Mail on Sunday’s defense, the Daily Mail reports. The [...]
News video: Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's Father, May Reportedly Testify Against Her In Court

Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's Father, May Reportedly Testify Against Her In Court 00:36

 Thomas Markle may testify against Meghan Markle.

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas set to testify against her in Mail on Sunday 'trial of the century'

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas set to testify against her in Mail on Sunday 'trial of the century'The paper and its parent company Associated Newspapers are accused of unlawfully publishing a letter from Meghan to Thomas Markle
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Just JaredFOXNews.comE! OnlineMid-Day

Meghan Markle could face estranged dad in court over private letter spat

Meghan Markle could face estranged dad in court over private letter spatRumours are rife that Thomas Markle will act as a witness against his daughter in her legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publication of a handwritten...
Daily Record Also reported by •FOXNews.comReuters

Tweets about this

HerbieHarrow

Herbie Crossman RT @chrisshipitv: READ: The personal rift between Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle, revealed in her legal case against the Mail on Sund… 11 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Meghan Markle's dad Thomas could end up testifying against her in her lawsuit against Mail on Sunday - here are the… https://t.co/TA36B9tbKD 46 minutes ago

chrisshipitv

Chris Ship READ: The personal rift between Meghan and her father, Thomas Markle, revealed in her legal case against the Mail o… https://t.co/9YOIkeYIlk 1 hour ago

mr_aly

Aly @piersmorgan As for your wondering why Meghan cut her father off, maybe this might go some way towards explaining i… https://t.co/wFmCHzalTj 6 hours ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Thomas Markle could testify against Meghan in Mail on Sunday case https://t.co/zxTscOJ3Fi https://t.co/87K5JioUQL 11 hours ago

