Meghan Markle's Dad Might Testify Against Her in UK Court Case
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Last year, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for allegedly publishing a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, unlawfully. Court documents that were filed on Tuesday (January 14) revealed that Thomas is actually part of the Mail on Sunday’s defense, the Daily Mail reports. The [...]
The paper and its parent company Associated Newspapers are accused of unlawfully publishing a letter from Meghan to Thomas Markle Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Just Jared •FOXNews.com •E! Online •Mid-Day
Rumours are rife that Thomas Markle will act as a witness against his daughter in her legal action against the Mail on Sunday for publication of a handwritten... Daily Record Also reported by •FOXNews.com •Reuters
Tweets about this
