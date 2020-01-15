Prince William & Kate Middleton Make First Official Appearance Since Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Announcement
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William arrive to meet with local businessmen and women helping to employ younger generations at City Hall on Wednesday (January 15) in Bradford, United Kingdom. This is Duchess Kate and Prince William‘s first official appearance since Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle decided to separate from [...]
Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'. On Jan. 8, Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were “stepping back” from their royal duties. . In the statement, Buckingham Palace said “discussions” with the pair...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's announcement that they "intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family" has left the world with many lingering... FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent •Just Jared •Bollywood Life
