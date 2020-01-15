Global  

Rob Lowe Tracked Down Liza Minnelli's Hotel Room at Age 10 to Express His Acting Dreams

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Rob Lowe is sharing the cutest story about meeting Liza Minnelli when he was little! The now 55-year-old Holiday in the Wild actor stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (January 13). “I’m 10 years old, wanting to be a child actor and I’m living in Dayton, Ohio,” Rob told host Kelly Clarkson. “There [...]
