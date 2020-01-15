Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Just How Will This Is Us' Big Randall Cliffhanger Affect the Character?

E! Online Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Chill, Randall Pearson isn't about to be murdered on This Is Us. This Is Us returned from winter hiatus with "Lights and Shadows," and a cliffhanger that has left fans quite...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ClickySound

Clicky Sound https://t.co/onduwm459P Chill, Randall Pearson isn't about to be murdered on This Is Us. This Is Us returned from… https://t.co/Yay0ROBBdl 33 minutes ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL Just How Will This Is Us' Big Randall Cliffhanger Affect the Character? https://t.co/DPBkaxSDUP https://t.co/HqzgfRK8GH 54 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #this_is_ussterling_k_browntvtop_storiesapple_newsentertainment Just How Will This Is Us' Big Randall Cliffhanger A… https://t.co/z3qZ8ZiJom 57 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @eonlineTV: Of course Randall survives the #ThisIsUs cliffhanger...at least physically https://t.co/nLXbl4iqCx 1 hour ago

eonlineTV

E! News TV Scoop Of course Randall survives the #ThisIsUs cliffhanger...at least physically https://t.co/nLXbl4iqCx 1 hour ago

Chris_Randall

Chris Randall @Hainbach101 You're just going to get a list of every USB class-compliant interface at this point. Any will work; i… https://t.co/48f1qEOULw 3 hours ago

randall_gaddy

RANDALL GADDY @dbongino YOUR FANTASY NANCY IF IT WAS TRUE YOU WOULD BE SOMEONE BUT YOUR NOT YOU ARE LIE AFTER LIE FANTASY YOUR D… https://t.co/7FDBM6r4ZW 17 hours ago

Urbanforest2021

Urban Forest 2021 RT @RhinoAlive: @Tom_Randall @ZacGoldsmith Tom please just a few minutes to read the article from a police officer within this tweet. If yo… 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.