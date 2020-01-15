"Go!" - cast: Frances O'Connor, Richard Roxburgh, Dan Wyllie, Damian de Montemas, Rhys Lander, Cooper van Grootel,
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () *Release date :* January 16, 2020
*Synopsis :* When Jack (William Lodder) and his single mother (Frances OâConnor) move to a small town in Western Australia, he soon ...
GO! Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jack is trying to win a Go-karts race by learning how to drive from the girl of his dreams
GO! is from director Owen Trevor (Top Gear) and writer Steve Worland (Paper Planes) and stars William Lodder, Anastasia Bampos, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson, Dan Wyllie,...