Jordyn Woods Shares Steamy Selfie W/ Ryan Destiny, Normani + Lori Harvey: “Flavors”
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Vixen Jordyn Woods doesn’t just post up solo selfies. The hip-hop model has blessed social media with a stunning moment hanging out with some of her most famous girlfriends. Big Facts: This week, Woods hit up Instagram with a shot of herself hanging out alongside singer Normani, Ryan Destiny and Lori Harvey. On A Related […]
The post Jordyn Woods Shares Steamy Selfie W/ Ryan Destiny, Normani + Lori Harvey: “Flavors” appeared first on .