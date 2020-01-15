Global  

Amitabh Bachchan on Ritu Nanda: An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife and an ideal mother

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Amitabh Bachchan has described the late Ritu Nanda as the ideal in-law in an emotional blog post mourning her demise.

Ritu Nanda was the mother-in-law of the veteran actor's daughter of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Ritu Nanda, daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away in Delhi early on Tuesday at the age...
News video: Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away

Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda passes away 00:44

 Ritu Nanda, daughter of the late Raj Kapoor and mother-in-law of Shweta Bachchan, passed away following a long battle with cancer, early on Tuesday.

Amitabh Bachchan: Ritu Nanda was the 'ideal in-law'

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan has described the late Ritu Nanda as the "ideal in-law" in an emotional blog post mourning her demise.
Big B pens a note to mourn Ritu Nanda's loss

After suffering from cancer from past many years, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan's mother-in-law and late Raj Kapoor's daughter, Ritu Nanda breathed...
