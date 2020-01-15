Amitabh Bachchan on Ritu Nanda: An ideal daughter, an ideal sister, an ideal wife and an ideal mother

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Amitabh Bachchan has described the late Ritu Nanda as the ideal in-law in an emotional blog post mourning her demise.



Ritu Nanda was the mother-in-law of the veteran actor's daughter of his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Ritu Nanda, daughter of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor, passed away in Delhi early on Tuesday at the age... 👓 View full article

