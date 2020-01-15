Global  

Kapil Sharma introduces his piece of heart to the world- Anayra Sharma

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath's one-month-old daughter, whom they have fondly named Anayra, has made her Twitter debut.

Kapil, who welcomed his "piece of heart" on December 10 last year, shared a glimpse of his daughter on Twitter. The cute image has become a favourite on social media with over 3.7 K...
