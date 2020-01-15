Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Forgotten Army: The anthem, Azaadi Ke Liye, hits all the right chords

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Amazon Prime Video India's The Forgotten Army is all set to release in the upcoming weeks. The trailer of the show has left the views in awe with amazing visuals that have been recreated to resemble the Indian army's struggles from 1942.

The anthem of the web series is titled Azadi Ke Liye and is composed by Pritam, featuring...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Srk turns narrator for Kabir Khan web series 'The Forgotton Army' [Video]Srk turns narrator for Kabir Khan web series 'The Forgotton Army'

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to enter the digital medium as a director with upcoming web series "The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye", with Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari leading the cast.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:25Published

Kabir Khan's next a web series on Bose's Indian National Army [Video]Kabir Khan's next a web series on Bose's Indian National Army

Filmmaker Kabir Khan is all set to enter the digital medium as a director with upcoming web series "The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye", with Sunny Kaushal and Sharavari leading the cast.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:14Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.