Army Day: From Sanjay Dutt to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood salutes the courage of Indian soldiers

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur wished the soldiers of Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday.

The celebrities praised the courage, valour and sacrifices of Indian soldiers in their tweets.

Here's what they tweeted:

Sanjay Dutt: "Saluting the valour, courage &...
Indian soldiers brave freezing conditions to carry pregnant woman four hours to hospital

Indian soldiers brave freezing conditions to carry pregnant woman four hours to hospital 00:44

 A group of Indian soldiers in the state of Kashmir carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher for four hours through waist-deep snow, to deliver her to a hospital where she was able to give birth. Following heavy snows on January 12, army troops were stationed at various areas throughout the state...

B-Town salutes courage, sacrifice of Indian soldiers on Army Day

Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra and Nimrat Kaur wished the soldiers of Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day on Wednesday.

Army Day 2020: India remembers the valour and sacrifices of Armed forces | OneIndia News

India celebrates the 72nd Army Day on 15th January. On this day, Field Marshal KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander in Chief of India in..

Army Day: Anushka shares special msg for papa

Bollywood celebs like Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, Nimrat Kaur and others shared their heartening messages and salute the brave soldiers of our country. Early...
Hema Malini, Sidharth Malhotra extend their wishes on Army Day

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recalled the great achievements of our armed forces...
florarehman

❤️Flora Sid Lover ❤️ ᵐᵃʳʲᵃᵃᵛᵃᵃⁿ RT @mid_day: As the nation celebrates #ArmyDay today, Bollywood celebrities like #SanjayDutt and #SidharthMalhotra take to their Twitter ac… 14 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes From @duttsanjay to @jackkybhagnani, these Bollywood celebs wish the soldiers of our nation on #ArmyDay https://t.co/rJ5lukddI3 5 hours ago

mid_day

mid-day As the nation celebrates #ArmyDay today, Bollywood celebrities like #SanjayDutt and #SidharthMalhotra take to their… https://t.co/PaBrK2ldwt 6 hours ago

