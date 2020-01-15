Army Day: From Sanjay Dutt to Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood salutes the courage of Indian soldiers

A group of Indian soldiers in the state of Kashmir carried a pregnant woman on a stretcher for four hours through waist-deep snow, to deliver her to a hospital where she was able to give birth.
Following heavy snows on January 12, army troops were stationed at various areas throughout the state...
India celebrates the 72nd Army Day on 15th January. On this day, Field Marshal KM Cariappa took command of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher, the last British Commander in Chief of India in..