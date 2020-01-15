Global  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers' series

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Richard Madden have been roped in for the lead roles of the Russo brothers upcoming drama series titled Citadel on Amazon. The announcement was made Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, reports variety.com.

Details of the plot are being kept under...
