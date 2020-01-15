Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oscars 2020: Six Scarlett Johansson movies that you should check out

Mid-Day Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Oscars 2020: Six Scarlett Johansson movies that you should check outScarlett Johansson is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. Over her acting career, she has proven time and again that she's also one of the most brilliant actresses out there. Her impeccable acting prowess has now earned her not one, but two nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards to be held next...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Florence Pugh asked Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' at the Oscars

Florence Pugh asked Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' at the Oscars 01:16

 'Little Women' actress Florence Pugh has already text fellow Oscars nominee Scarlett Johansson and asked her to "hold her hand" when they're at the Academy Awards next month.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words [Video]Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words

Check out the official "Behind the Words" featurette for the Netflix movie Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta! Release Date: December 6,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:18Published

Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience [Video]Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience

Florence Pugh has asked fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson to hold her hand through her first Oscars experience.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published


Tweets about this

mid_day

mid-day #Oscars2020: Six #ScarlettJohansson Movies That You Should Check Out https://t.co/kIiLsdki8E 1 hour ago

perthnow

PerthNow "It's hard to fathom how the Academy couldn’t find room for J-Lo but gave a nod to Scarlett Johansson and her terri… https://t.co/oxsoaLryOn 14 hours ago

tweetsbyjasminn

jasminn Sure, y’all keep waiting for an elitist group of mostly old white men to vote for fresh and innovative films made b… https://t.co/x5IQJkgYEc 22 hours ago

JJHutts

Joleen RT @thestarcalgary: No one, however, has won both lead and supporting actor accolades in a single year. https://t.co/uMBINDL9vz 1 day ago

andreaazuetaa

Andrea Azueta RT @latimes: Scarlett Johansson doubles up in Oscars acting nods. That hasn't happened in 13 years https://t.co/hc8rHEZplZ 1 day ago

starvancouver

The Star Vancouver No one, however, has won both lead and supporting actor accolades in a single year. https://t.co/DPr720DF5w 1 day ago

thestarcalgary

The Star Calgary No one, however, has won both lead and supporting actor accolades in a single year. https://t.co/uMBINDL9vz 1 day ago

thestaredmonton

The Star Edmonton No one, however, has won both lead and supporting actor accolades in a single year. https://t.co/vEC3NB7PdO 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.