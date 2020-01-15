Global  

Prince Harry's Friends Might Have 'A Lot of Resentment' Over What He's Rumored to Have Done

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
A shocking new report has emerged suggesting Prince Harry cut off a lot of his friends six months into Duchess Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy with baby Archie. “Most no longer even have his cell number,” an insider told People about Prince Harry‘s friendships. “They totally understand that men often drift from their friends after marriage, but [...]
News video: Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities' 00:32

 Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement. Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that...

Prince William & Kate Middleton Make First Official Appearance Since Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Announcement

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) and Prince William arrive to meet with local businessmen and women helping to employ younger generations at...
During Meghan Markle's pregnancy, Prince Harry 'cut off' friends: report

Prince Harry cut some close friends out of his life while Meghan Markle was pregnant with their son, according to a new report.
