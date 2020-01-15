Global  

YouTuber Nikkietutorials Has Found "Freedom" After Coming Out as Transgender

E! Online Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
YouTube star Nikkietutorials is absolutely speechless. Just two days after the vlogger--her real name is Nikkie de Jager--came out as transgender, she took to Twitter to thank her fans...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Famed YouTube Makeup Artist NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman

Famed YouTube Makeup Artist NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman 01:33

 On Monday, Jan. 13, the beauty maven posted a video titled, "I'm Coming Out," where she revealed that she was a transgender woman.

Recent related news from verified sources

Beauty YouTuber 'NikkieTutorials' comes out as transgender after blackmail threat

Nikkie de Jager, known on YouTube as NikkieTutorials, released a video Monday in which she comes out as transgender after revealing she was threatened with...
CTV News

YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans to her 12 million followers: ‘It’s time to let go and be truly free’

YouTuber NikkieTutorials had one message to her 12 million subscribers: “I am transgender.” The makeup guru, known off-screen as Nikkie de Jager, shared the...
PinkNews


Gander_News_a5

Gander Celebrity News YouTuber Nikkietutorials Has Found "Freedom" After Coming Out as Transgender https://t.co/3CdKDRnjSD via @circleboom 2 hours ago

DigitalGwp

GWP DIGITAL YouTuber Nikkietutorials Has Found "Freedom" After Coming Out as Transgender https://t.co/5DZ3PyJ83T https://t.co/Bo76idsPBq 2 hours ago

Android46259867

Viral Zed YouTuber Nikkietutorials Has Found “Freedom” After Coming Out as Transgender https://t.co/SxOAvz6bCs https://t.co/ShlezA70yp 2 hours ago

YogeshYoYo007

Robot 🤖 RT @enews: YouTuber Nikkietutorials Has Found "Freedom" After Coming Out as Transgender https://t.co/FgdwLEXdKb 3 hours ago

enews

E! News YouTuber Nikkietutorials Has Found "Freedom" After Coming Out as Transgender https://t.co/FgdwLEXdKb 3 hours ago

