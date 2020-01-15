Kristin Cavallari Says Former BFF Kelly Henderson Won't Return Her Texts on Very Cavallari

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Page Six - Published Kristin Cavallari: Is Jay Cutler taller than these famous men? 01:00 How does Kristin Cavallari's husband stack up against these men? Page Six quizzed the star of "Very Cavallari" on various male celebs' heights compared to her hubby, Jay Cutler, who stands at 6-foot-3 and one 1/4 inch. "