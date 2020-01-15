Global  

Female James Bond ruled out by producer Barbara Broccoli: 'He is male'

Independent Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Broccoli says spy can be 'of any colour'
News video: Producer Barbara Broccoli insists James Bond will never be played by a woman

Producer Barbara Broccoli insists James Bond will never be played by a woman 00:37

 James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has insisted a woman will never be cast as the British spy in a movie.

‘Bond’ Producer Says James Bond Will Never Be Female [Video]‘Bond’ Producer Says James Bond Will Never Be Female

‘Bond’ Producer Says James Bond Will Never Be Female During a recent interview with ‘Variety,’ producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson talked about the future of the ‘Bond’..

Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour' [Video]Barbara Broccoli: Next James Bond actor will be male, but could be 'of any colour'

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli has confirmed the next star to play the role will be male, but could be "of any colour".

Recent related news from verified sources

James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli Says Character Can’t Be A Woman, Can Be ‘Any Color’

Do you agree with her?
James Bond: Barbara Broccoli says character 'will remain male'

Barbara Broccoli, who produces the film series, says a female actor will not be cast in the role.
