John Legend Has a Message for Bernie Sanders Supporters Who Aren't Happy He Endorsed Elizabeth Warren
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () John Legend endorsed Elizabeth Warren for the democratic nomination, and some Bernie Sanders supporters did not take too well to that. It appears as if John got some comments in his mentions that caused him to write a message to those Bernie supporters, telling some to “chill” with their “nastiness.” “Some of you Bernie supporters [...]
Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and others. Warren said: “We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a...
U.S. President Donald Trump threw his support, welcome or not, behind Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders in his back-and-forth with rival Elizabeth... Reuters Also reported by •Haaretz •The Wrap