Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Legend Has a Message for Bernie Sanders Supporters Who Aren't Happy He Endorsed Elizabeth Warren

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
John Legend endorsed Elizabeth Warren for the democratic nomination, and some Bernie Sanders supporters did not take too well to that. It appears as if John got some comments in his mentions that caused him to write a message to those Bernie supporters, telling some to “chill” with their “nastiness.” “Some of you Bernie supporters [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her

Warren accuses Bernie of sending his volunteers out to 'trash' her 00:32

 Elizabeth Warren said she was “disappointed” Bernie Sanders sent his volunteers “out to trash” her. According to Politico, she said he was risking dividing the part with attacks against her and others. Warren said: “We all saw the impact of the factionalism in 2016, and we can’t have a...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud [Video]How Joe Biden Benefits From Warren/Sanders Feud

On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate. It was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

CNN's Van Jones Sums Up Democratic Debate as 'Dispiriting,' with No Evidence to Defeat President Trump [Video]CNN's Van Jones Sums Up Democratic Debate as 'Dispiriting,' with No Evidence to Defeat President Trump

CNN’s Van Jones’ summation of the final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses has conservatives sharing his views on social media including the Republican National Committee. Veuer’s Chandra..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump takes Sanders' side in tiff with Warren over prospect of female U.S. president

U.S. President Donald Trump threw his support, welcome or not, behind Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders in his back-and-forth with rival Elizabeth...
Reuters Also reported by •HaaretzThe Wrap

‘Do I See a Feud Brewing?’ Trump Tries to Ignite Dem Civil War By Wading Into Sanders-Warren Scrap

President Donald Trump is stirring the pot big time in the burgeoning feud between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). In a Monday...
Mediaite Also reported by •Daily Caller

Tweets about this

bonobochick

Miss D. 📚🎀 RT @JustJared: John Legend sent a message to some Bernie Sanders supporters to "chill" after he endorsed Elizabeth Warren for President...… 26 minutes ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music John Legend Has a Message for Bernie Sanders Supporters Who Aren't Happy He Endorsed Elizabeth Warren 56 minutes ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #Arent John Legend Has a Message for Bernie Sanders Supporters Who Aren’t Happy He Endorsed Elizabeth Warren… 1 hour ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #Arent John Legend Has a Message for Bernie Sanders Supporters Who Aren’t Happy He Endorsed Elizabeth War… https://t.co/e8AvL9uZRj 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com John Legend sent a message to some Bernie Sanders supporters to "chill" after he endorsed Elizabeth Warren for Pres… https://t.co/fz3iPz4afr 1 hour ago

marci_message

#NeverAgainIsNow RT @FredTJoseph: John Legend decided to endorse Elizabeth Warren and cited Bernie Bros as an issue, yet said he would happily vote for him… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.