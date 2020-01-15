Global  

Oscar-nominated "Parasite" to release in India on January 31

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) The Oscar-nominated film "Parasite" is set to release in India on January 31.
India men's, women's cricket team to be selected on January 12

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Indian men's and women's teams for the New Zealand tour and ICC T20 World Cup, respectively, will be selected on January 12,...
