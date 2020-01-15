Adele's weight loss transformation was because singer knew 'she had to change something:' source

The news of songstress Adele's weight loss transformation comes after a college student, Lexi Larson, 19, told People, that Adele told her that she had lost 100...

Gogglebox’s Amy Tapper shows off amazing weight loss transformation as she drops three stone in three months *Looking good! * Gogglebox star Amy Tapper has wowed her fans with her impressive weight loss transformation, sharing her incredible before and after...

Now 1 week ago



