Emily Ratajkowski, husband Sebastian match in trippy tees for the Lakers Game

Sify Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): American model Emily Ratajkowski and her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard were seen wearing matching tie-dye t-shirts at the Lakers Game Night.
Courtney Cox, Emily Ratajkowski & More Have Night Out at Star-Studded Lakers Game!

The Lakers got a bunch of star support at their game last night! Courtney Cox and her good gal pal Jennifer Meyer had front row seats Monday night (January 13)...
Just Jared

Kim Kardashian enjoys date night with Kanye at the Lakers game

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): American media personality Kim Kardashian West went on a date with husband Kanye West at the Staple Centre for the Lakers...
Sify

