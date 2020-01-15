Global  

Margot Robbie & 'Birds of Prey' Cast Had Therapy Sessions With Each Other While Filming

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Mary Elizabeth Winstead are on the digital cover of Glamour‘s February 2020 issue, out now. Here’s what the Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) cast had to say… Margot, on women in film: “I think girls tend to exist in a hive more [...]
 Margot Robbie feels like an adult now Margot was just 17 when she left home for a role in soap 'Neighbours' but the 'Birds of Prey' star just felt like a "kid trying to do grown-up things" at the time and only feels like she's matured now she's able to take control of her life. She said: She added:...

