CNN Debate Ratings Up Slightly In Final Tussle Before Iowa Caucus

Mediaite Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The final Democratic primary debate ahead of the Iowa Caucus featured the fewest candidates to date, which lent itself to more airtime per candidate, but for broadcaster CNN, it did not equate to more viewers. According to Nielsen figures released by CNN, the Des Moines debate co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register, over 7 […]
News video: Democratic Candidates Take Part In Last Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

Democratic Candidates Take Part In Last Debate Before Iowa Caucuses 02:26

 The final Democratic presidential debate before the all-important Iowa caucus took place Tuesday night, and it didn't go down without a few fireworks; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

On Tuesday night, CNN held a Democratic Presidential debate. It was the last before the Iowa caucuses. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren sparred with each other. According to Business..

Iowa is the first state to vote for presidential candidates in 2020.

Senator *Bernie Sanders* kicked off CNN's Democratic 2020 Debate in Iowa by tearing into former Vice President *Joe Biden* and his support for the War in Iraq.
5 key takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate in IowaDES MOINES — Some key takeaways from Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, the final forum before the Iowa caucuses: Civility and substance...
