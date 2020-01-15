CNN Debate Ratings Up Slightly In Final Tussle Before Iowa Caucus
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () The final Democratic primary debate ahead of the Iowa Caucus featured the fewest candidates to date, which lent itself to more airtime per candidate, but for broadcaster CNN, it did not equate to more viewers. According to Nielsen figures released by CNN, the Des Moines debate co-hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register, over 7 […]
