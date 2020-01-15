Global  

Jillian Michaels Explains Her Controversial Comments on Lizzo's Weight

E! Online Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Jillian Michaels is an advocate for self-love, but when it comes to obesity, she says "facts are facts." On Wednesday, the famed fitness guru stopped by Daily Pop to discuss the...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Jillian Michaels slammed for body shaming Lizzo [Video]Jillian Michaels slammed for body shaming Lizzo

In a new interview, the 'Biggest Loser' trainer said people should be celebrating the singer's music, not her appearance.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments [Video]Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments

Lizzo&apos;s body positivity is an issue for Jillian Michaels, according to CNN.com.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Jillian Michaels Is Facing Backlash for Her Comments on Lizzo's Body

Jillian Michaels is speaking her truth and the internet is not here for it. On Wednesday morning, former The Biggest Loser trainer Jillian appeared on Buzzfeed...
E! Online

Jillian Michaels Doubles Down on Lizzo Comments: ‘I Would Hope We Prioritize Our Health’

Jillian Michaels Doubles Down on Lizzo Comments: ‘I Would Hope We Prioritize Our Health’Jillian Michaels is doubling down on her comments about Lizzo’s weight, writing in a tweet that she “would hope we prioritize our health.” The former...
The Wrap

