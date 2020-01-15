Kanye West + Kim Kardashian Team Up To Help People See Michael B. Jordan’s JUST MERCY For Free-99
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Kanye West really, really, really want people to go see Just Mercy. The hip-hop pair have teamed up to give fans a chance to support the big screen drama for free-99. Big Facts: This week, KimYe went to Twitter to share their support for the Michael B. Jordan and […]
Civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson worked to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner staring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan. Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
