Ilana Glazer Calls Out World Leaders for Not Taking Climate Change Seriously (Video)

Just Jared Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Ilana Glazer has some strong words for world leaders. The 32-year-old Broad City star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (January 14) to promote her new Amazon comedy stand-up special Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ilana Glazer During her interview, Ilana called out world leaders [...]
News video: Sir David Attenborough warns that humans ‘have overrun the world’ in new trailer

Sir David Attenborough warns that humans ‘have overrun the world’ in new trailer 01:45

 Sir David Attenborough has warned that “human beings have overrun the world” in a trailer for his new film. The feature-length documentary, titled David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet, looks back on the defining moments of his life and the environmental devastation that has taken place during...

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming [Video]BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Wants to Tackle Global Warming

BlackRock, an American global investment management corporation, is the world's largest asset manager Fink, its founder and chief executive, revealed in his annual letter to CEOs that the fund will..

Prince William Launches Prize Initiative to ‘Repair the Earth’ [Video]Prince William Launches Prize Initiative to ‘Repair the Earth’

Prince William Launches Prize Initiative to ‘Repair the Earth’. Prince William and Kate Middleton recently announced their decade-long initiative to reward environmentalist “visionaries.”. The..

Ilana Glazer has strong words for leaders not taking climate change seriously

Ilana Glazer wants politicians around the globe to take climate change seriously, and no, they won't get in trouble for acknowledging it's a real threat. The...
Mashable

David Rooklin Wiki: Facts About Ilana Glazer’s Husband

Broad City may have wrapped in 2019 but Ilana Glazer is far from having a laid back 2020. The comedienne kicks of the new year with an Amazon Prime original...
Earn The Necklace

