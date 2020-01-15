Global  

Primavera Sound Announces The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator & More for 20th Anniversary Festival

Billboard.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Barcelona’s premier popular music festival Primavera Sound has released its massive 2020 lineup with headliners Tyler, the Creator, The Strokes...
News video: Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards 01:32

 Demi Lovato to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards On Jan. 14, Demi Lovato returned to social media to announce her upcoming live performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 27-year-old singer posted the news with the caption, “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing.” It is in...

