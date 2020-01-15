You Might Like

Tweets about this GamerIntel The Guns Akimbo trailer puts Daniel Radcliffe into a live-action video game — and gives him gun-hands… https://t.co/YJISJk4g3F 37 minutes ago Fortnite Boards The Guns Akimbo trailer puts Daniel Radcliffe into a live-action video game — and gives him gun-hands… https://t.co/KXhRAxFez1 49 minutes ago Newspages The Guns Akimbo trailer puts Daniel Radcliffe into a live-action video game — and gives him gun-hands Polygon | Jan… https://t.co/P4h70TkTkl 1 hour ago