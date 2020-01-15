The Guns Akimbo trailer puts Daniel Radcliffe into a live-action video game — and gives him gun-hands

Guns Akimbo movie trailer HD (2020) - Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving
Plot synopsis: Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping...
