Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Allison Janney Talks Potential 'West Wing' Reboot - Watch!

Just Jared Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Allison Janney is looking back on her time on The West Wing! The 60-year-old Oscar winner stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (January 14) where she talked about her hit NBC show. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Janney During her interview, Allison discussed the possibility of a The West Wing [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Allison Janney Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview

Allison Janney Oscars 2019 Red Carpet Interview 01:54

 Watch Allison Janney on the Oscars 2019 red carpet talking about attending the Oscars for the first time last year as a nominee and eventual winner. See more highlights from the red carpet on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Allison Janney confirms Anna Faris' engagement [Video]Allison Janney confirms Anna Faris' engagement

Allison Janney has confirmed Anna Faris is engaged to Michael Barrett.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:06Published

Jimmy Smits Looks Back on 'The West Wing' [Video]Jimmy Smits Looks Back on "The West Wing"

Jimmy Smits talks about "The West Wing's" 20th anniversary and what it was like joining the cast of the show.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Why Allison Janney Doesn't Think a Reboot of The West Wing Is Going to Happen

Sorry, fans of The West Wing! Allison Janney doesn't think a reboot is going to happen. The 60-year-old actress explained why during Tuesday's episode of Jimmy...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.