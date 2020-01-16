Global  

‘You Called Me a Liar on National TV’: New Audio of Bernie-Warren Confrontation Reveals Bitter Exchange

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Thanks to two backup recordings from microphones worn by the candidates, CNN was able to capture the audio from the viral post-debate confrontation between Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — and it reveals an intense exchange. Warren — whose handshake snub of Sanders garnered a ton of attention in the debate’s […]
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Elizabeth Warren Accused Bernie Sanders Of Calling Her A 'Liar On National TV'

Elizabeth Warren Accused Bernie Sanders Of Calling Her A 'Liar On National TV' 00:39

 WBZ TV's Kate Merrill reports.

Elizabeth Warren Accuses Bernie Sanders of Calling Her a Liar After Debate

Elizabeth Warren didn't just snub Bernie Sanders' handshake after the Democratic debate ... she got in his face and accused him of calling her a liar on national...
TMZ.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe AgeCTV NewsReutersWorldNewsTelegraph.co.ukCBS NewsJerusalem PostMediaiteNYTimes.com

After Debate, Warren Told Sanders: 'I Think You Called Me A Liar'

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders shared a tense moment after Tuesday night's Democratic debate. Now, CNN has released audio of the exchange.
NPR Also reported by •WorldNewsCBS NewsJerusalem PostNYTimes.com

Tweets about this

MFD00MAVIN

Vomitspit RT @Trillburne: LIZ WARREN: I think you just called me a liar on national TV! ME: https://t.co/Dkjz3Dws43 1 minute ago

sheazee57

Workin Man RT @Sassychickie: Elizabeth Warren: I think you called me a liar on national TV. Yeah, dumbass, because you are a liar. 🙄 2 minutes ago

okeefer285

Richard O'Keefe @BernieSanders Ever since you called Warren a liar on national TV, I can’t vote for you. 3 minutes ago

MrSudaisAsif

Sudais Asif RT @Phil_Lewis_: CNN just posted the audio of the tense exchange last night. Elizabeth Warren: "I think you called me a liar on national… 4 minutes ago

applesurvivor

French Mike RT @mtracey: “I think you called me a liar on national TV!” She knew they were both on mic. Most obvious ambush ever by someone who has rev… 6 minutes ago

DoraTheSplorr

Nathan Larson @jhshaw17 @Timcast wasn't a bash on Bernie dude... Point was that Warren is a liar. 10 months under doesnt change t… https://t.co/lxFRmqiEFK 7 minutes ago

vicky_vglend

Vicky Glendinning RT @larryelder: Warren: I think you called me a 'liar' on national television. Sanders: No, I DID call you a 'liar' on national television… 8 minutes ago

EleisatT

eleisat torrance RT @WatchChad: Omg Bernie called me a liar on national television. I really should be leader of the free world. I almost wouldn’t mind se… 9 minutes ago

