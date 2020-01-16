Global  

'Jeopardy!' champ Ken Jennings will not participate in a rematch

FOXNews.com Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Ken Jennings will not return to "Jeopardy!" after winning $1 million in the show's "Greatest of All Time" tournament.
News video: Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time'

Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' 00:55

 Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' The 45-year-old took home $1 million after claiming victory in the fourth match of the series. He defeated James Holzhauer, the show's third-highest earner and Brad Rutter, who has won the most money in 'Jeopardy!' history. Both of the runners-up...

Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News [Video]Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News

Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy&apos;s &quot;Greatest of All Time.&quot; Las Vegas&apos; own Jeopardy &quot;James&quot; Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News [Video]Ken Jennings crowned Jeopardy GOAT, Vegas' Jeopardy James to visit 13 Action News

Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time." Las Vegas' own Jeopardy "James" Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in studio Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss his experience..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No rematch for ‘Jeopardy’ mega-champion Ken Jennings

NEW YORK (AP) — Here’s one thing “Jeopardy!” fans can bet on after a gripping “Greatest of All Time” tournament: there won’t be a rematch. “I’m...
Seattle Times

For ‘Jeopardy’ fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest

NEW YORK (AP) — Being bold paid off for new “Jeopardy!” mega-champion Ken Jennings, while it didn’t for his opponents. Jennings won his third match in...
Seattle Times


