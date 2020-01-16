'Jeopardy!' champ Ken Jennings will not participate in a rematch

Ken Jennings Wins 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' The 45-year-old took home $1 million after claiming victory in the fourth match of the series. He defeated James Holzhauer, the show's third-highest earner and Brad Rutter, who has won the most money in 'Jeopardy!' history. Both of the runners-up...
Ken Jennings has been crowned Jeopardy's "Greatest of All Time." Las Vegas' own Jeopardy "James" Holzhauer and his wife, Melissa, will be live in studio Wednesday at 11 a.m. to discuss his experience..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41Published