Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here’s A Hilarious Will Smith + Martin Lawrence Scene From BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

SOHH Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Here’s A Hilarious Will Smith + Martin Lawrence Scene From BAD BOYS FOR LIFEHollywood superstars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence‘s Bad Boys For Life can’t hit theaters soon enough. Ahead of Friday’s nationwide release, Sony Pictures has shared a hilarious scene between the lead heavyweights. Watch and comment below!

The post Here’s A Hilarious Will Smith + Martin Lawrence Scene From BAD BOYS FOR LIFE appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HipHopDX - Published < > Embed
News video: Will Smith Admits He Was Insanely Jealous Over Wife Jada Pinkett's Relationship With 2Pac

Will Smith Admits He Was Insanely Jealous Over Wife Jada Pinkett's Relationship With 2Pac 01:49

 NEW YORK, NY – Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are currently doing press rounds in support of their forthcoming Bad Boys For Life film. On Monday (January 13), the seasoned acting duo stopped by The Breakfast Club where Smith spoke candidly about his feelings surrounding Jada Pinkett-Smith’s...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence made honorary Miami cops [Video]Will Smith and Martin Lawrence made honorary Miami cops

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have been made honorary police officers and gifted keys to the city of Miami, Florida in celebration of their return to the Bad Boys film franchise.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Bad Boys for Life Movie Clip - Good Men [Video]Bad Boys for Life Movie Clip - Good Men

Bad Boys for Life Movie Clip - Good Men Plot Synopsis: The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life. US Release Date:..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Share Why It Took Them So Long To Make 'Bad Boys For Life'

Will Smith throws up a peace sign while leaving a promo stop with Martin Lawrence in New York City on Friday afternoon (January 10). The two stars are back...
Just Jared

Vanessa Hudgens Hits the 'Bad Boys for Life' Red Carpet Solo After Split From Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens is smiling solo on the red carpet. The 31-year-old actress looked happy on the red carpet at the premiere of Bad Boys for Life on Tuesday night...
Just Jared Also reported by •The WrapBillboard.com

Tweets about this

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Will Smith revealed the hilarious reason why he almost never swears when rapping in his music on @LateNightSeth - Watch here… 49 minutes ago

sohh

SOHH Here's A Hilarious Will Smith + Martin Lawrence Scene From BAD BOYS FOR LIFE #BadBoysForLife #MartinLawrence… https://t.co/aiFahS1dt9 1 hour ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Will Smith revealed the hilarious reason why he almost never swears when rapping in his music on @LateNightSeth - W… https://t.co/BdRDcrSM5K 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.