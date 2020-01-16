Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Hollywood superstars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence‘s Bad Boys For Life can’t hit theaters soon enough. Ahead of Friday’s nationwide release, Sony Pictures has shared a hilarious scene between the lead heavyweights. Watch and comment below!



The post Here’s A Hilarious Will Smith + Martin Lawrence Scene From BAD BOYS FOR LIFE appeared first on . Hollywood superstars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence‘s Bad Boys For Life can’t hit theaters soon enough. Ahead of Friday’s nationwide release, Sony Pictures has shared a hilarious scene between the lead heavyweights. Watch and comment below!The post Here’s A Hilarious Will Smith + Martin Lawrence Scene From BAD BOYS FOR LIFE appeared first on . 👓 View full article

