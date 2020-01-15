Global  

Whitney Houston among six Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Late superstar Whitney Houston and five other artists and bands, living and dead - and representing a wide range of musical genres, including pop, electronica and rap - were unveiled on Wednesday as this year's inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
News video: The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees

 The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Inductees Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, T-Rex and The Notorious B.I.G. are this year's inductees. Ballots were cast by an international voting body of over 1,000 artists.

