Whitney Houston among six Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () Late superstar Whitney Houston and five other artists and bands, living and dead - and representing a wide range of musical genres, including pop, electronica and rap - were unveiled on Wednesday as this year's inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
