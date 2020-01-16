Global  

Lana Condor Was Almost a Part of the 'High School Musical' Series

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Lana Condor was almost a part of the High School Musical series! The 22-year-old actress just revealed that she auditioned for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series several years ago but didn’t land the part. “I was seeing some things on Instagram, but I was like, I think I honest to God, might have [...]
