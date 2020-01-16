Global  

Reese Witherspoon Models & Dances In Beyonce's Ivy Park Collection After Being Gifted The Entire Line!

Thursday, 16 January 2020
Reese Witherspoon had the best reaction to Beyonce‘s entire Ivy Park collection that showed up at her home this week in Los Angeles. Just a week after the 43-year-old Morning Show actress received a case of champagne from Beyonce, and her husband, Jay-Z, she got even more – the entire collection of Beyonce‘s Ivy Park [...]
 Beyonce is sharing her Ivy Park collection with fellow stars, like Reese Witherspoon.

