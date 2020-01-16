Reese Witherspoon Models & Dances In Beyonce's Ivy Park Collection After Being Gifted The Entire Line!
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () Reese Witherspoon had the best reaction to Beyonce‘s entire Ivy Park collection that showed up at her home this week in Los Angeles. Just a week after the 43-year-old Morning Show actress received a case of champagne from Beyonce, and her husband, Jay-Z, she got even more – the entire collection of Beyonce‘s Ivy Park [...]
The 'Morning Show' actress receives an entire collection of Ivy Park after previously getting a case of Ace of Spades champagne from Queen Bey and her husband.