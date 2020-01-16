Aaron Hernandez's Ex-Boyfriend Details Longtime Romance, Describes It as 'Weird'

In 'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez', Dennis SanSoucie claims that he and the late athlete were in an 'on and off relationship from seventh grade to junior years of high school.'



