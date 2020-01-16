Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Zaira molestation case: Rangoli hails her

IndiaTimes Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
A 41-year-old man was convicted on Wednesday and sentenced to serve jail time by a Mumbai special court here for molesting actress Zaira Wasim in a Delhi-Mumbai flight in December 2017.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SirBrowknee

RɑƘҽՏհ 💋🌶️ RT @etimes: #RangoliChandel says she is proud of @ZairaWasimmm for fighting throughout #ZairaWasim https://t.co/JlIJqxpMt4 2 hours ago

GlobalNews82

Global News Zaira Wasim molestation case: Rangoli Chandel praises the actress for fighting against molestation https://t.co/KD1ObSQHAH 3 hours ago

arpitamrutiya

ARPIT AMRUTIYA Zaira molestation case: Rangoli hails her January 15, 2020 at 06:30PM https://t.co/IiM4rnJXgU 4 hours ago

yourskd

KD Singh Zaira Wasim molestation case: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel hails the actress for her fight against haras… https://t.co/NeqHEisiak 6 hours ago

balpallavi

BCMenon Zaira Wasim molestation case: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel hails the actress for her fight against haras… https://t.co/0zFVjLo82d 6 hours ago

etimes

ETimes #RangoliChandel says she is proud of @ZairaWasimmm for fighting throughout #ZairaWasim https://t.co/JlIJqxpMt4 8 hours ago

Rangoli_A

Rangoli Chandel Vry proud f Zaira who went through so much hassle to fight the case also the trauma f being subjected to teasing sc… https://t.co/BhP2IgoJNK 11 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.