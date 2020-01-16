Ekta Kapoor to share her son Ravie's first picture on his first birthday on January 26

Thursday, 16 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie turns one on January 26. Though we have seen glimpses of the toddler on social media, as a birthday gift she will share the first picture of her son. Yesterday, brother Tusshar posted a snapshot of his tot Laksshay with Jeetendra and Ravie.



Talking about this pic, Kapoor wrote- Can't wait to share a pic...



0

