Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ekta Kapoor to share her son Ravie's first picture on his first birthday on January 26

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Ekta Kapoor to share her son Ravie's first picture on his first birthday on January 26Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie turns one on January 26. Though we have seen glimpses of the toddler on social media, as a birthday gift she will share the first picture of her son. Yesterday, brother Tusshar posted a snapshot of his tot Laksshay with Jeetendra and Ravie.

Talking about this pic, Kapoor wrote- Can't wait to share a pic...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Remembering Mac Miller (Sunday, January 19th)

Remembering Mac Miller (Sunday, January 19th) 01:01

 Remembering Mac Miller Malcolm James McCormick was born on January 19, 1992 and passed on September 7, 2018. Here are five facts to celebrate the late rapper’s life. 1. He started rapping when he was 14 years old and went by EZ Mac before becoming Mac Miller. 2. Miller taught himself how to play...

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: First Winter Olympics (Saturday, January 25) [Video]This Day in History: First Winter Olympics (Saturday, January 25)

This Day in History: First Winter Olympics January 25, 1924 The first Winter Olympics took off in style at Chamonix in the French Alps. Scandinavians dominated the 14 events that involved a total..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! (Saturday, January 25) [Video]Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! (Saturday, January 25)

Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! Alicia Augello-Cook turns 39 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the singer. 1. Keys started playing the piano when she was 7 years old..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Louis Tomlinson's Son Freddie Looks so Cute on His 4th Birthday!

How cute is Louis Tomlinson‘s son Freddie?! The One Direction singer-turned-solo-star’s son rang in his fourth birthday with a cute little celebration, as...
Just Jared Jr

Louis Tomlinson's Son Freddie Makes a Rare Appearance on Social Media!

Louis Tomlinson‘s son Freddie is too cute. The One Direction star’s son celebrated his fourth birthday with a cute celebration, as documented on his mother...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.