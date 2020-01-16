Love Aaj Kal poster: Introducing Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as Veer and Zoe
Thursday, 16 January 2020 () There has been a lot of buzz around Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming romantic drama. Now, the makers of the film have just released the first poster from the film featuring Kartik and Sara and have also announced the trailer release date. Kartik Aaryan shared the poster on Instagram; check it out...
