Love Aaj Kal poster: Introducing Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan as Veer and Zoe

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
There has been a lot of buzz around Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming romantic drama. Now, the makers of the film have just released the first poster from the film featuring Kartik and Sara and have also announced the trailer release date. Kartik Aaryan shared the poster on Instagram; check it out...
News video: Sara Kartik ROMANTIC Moment, Salman With Ayat Sharma, Natasa Hardik Beach Holiday | Top 10 News

Sara Kartik ROMANTIC Moment, Salman With Ayat Sharma, Natasa Hardik Beach Holiday | Top 10 News 04:09

 Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's cute photo goes viral, Arpita Khan shares the first photo of Salman Khan holding Ayat, Deepika Padkone gets a piece of advice from Yog Guru Baba Ramdev are among the Tp 10 News In Bollywood Now Daily Wrap.

Sara Ali Khan's SWEET Gesture, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor PROMOTE Street Dancer 3D | SPOTTED [Video]Sara Ali Khan's SWEET Gesture, Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor PROMOTE Street Dancer 3D | SPOTTED

Sara Ali Khan's sweet gesture towards her fan, Varun Dhawan Shraddha Kapoor promote their film Street Dancer 3D and many more celebs were spotted out in Mumbai. Watch the video to know more

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 04:21Published

Sara Ali Khan To ROMANCE Akshay Kumar In Anand L Rai's Next | REVEALED [Video]Sara Ali Khan To ROMANCE Akshay Kumar In Anand L Rai's Next | REVEALED

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar to come together for Anand L Rai's romantic movie. Watch the video to know more

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan mesmerize you to fall in love with 'Love Aaj Kal' poster

Love Aaj Kal is back with the new generation and the first poster featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan is beyond mesmerizing. All of this is also just a...
DNA

Love Aaj Kal: Sara-Kartik unveil first poster

Here it is! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have finally unveiled the first poster of the Imtiaz Ali directorial, ‘Love Aaj Kal’.
IndiaTimes


